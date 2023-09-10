Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $34.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.17.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

