SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Stadion Money Management LLC

Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,012 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 34.5% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $436,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,066,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPLG opened at $52.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.