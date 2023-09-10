Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is Tremblant Capital Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,713 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 5.8% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $54,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $155.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

