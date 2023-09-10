Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Position Boosted by Madison Avenue Partners LP

Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Stagwell comprises approximately 11.4% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 2.44% of Stagwell worth $53,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STGW. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,024.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stagwell Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 667,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,192. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

