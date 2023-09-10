Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 934.17 ($11.80).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.38) to GBX 990 ($12.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 705.60 ($8.91) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 799.40 ($10.10). The firm has a market cap of £19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 714.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 678.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 2,051.28%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

