Stem (NYSE:STEM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on STEM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.97.

NYSE STEM opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $744.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Stem has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Stem by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,197,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 706,421 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

