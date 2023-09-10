Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,122 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,746,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,746,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

Salesforce stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.43. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.