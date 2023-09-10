Stephens Inc. AR Buys 197,502 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $45,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11,492.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.07 during trading on Friday. 3,264,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,213. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

