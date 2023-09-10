Stephens Inc. AR Has $21.10 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,916. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.64 and a 200 day moving average of $285.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.33.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

