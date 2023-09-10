Stephens Inc. AR Has $21.79 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,534,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

