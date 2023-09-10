Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,118 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $13.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,349. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $540.81 and a 200 day moving average of $542.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

