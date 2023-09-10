Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $34,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.65. 2,480,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.