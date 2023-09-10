Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.57.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

