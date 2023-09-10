Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,759,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average of $212.79. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

