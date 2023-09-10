Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,048 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.71. 2,211,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,762. The company has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.62.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

