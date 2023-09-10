Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 661 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $71,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average of $118.51.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,634 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

