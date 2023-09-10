StepStone Group LP Acquires New Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 643,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Rover Group accounts for 0.5% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. StepStone Group LP owned 0.35% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,277,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 48,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,625,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 552,473 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $158,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,419 shares of company stock valued at $383,545 over the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rover Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROVR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 963,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.47. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.