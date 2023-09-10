StepStone Group LP Invests $461,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Procore Technologies makes up about 0.1% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $16,940,173. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. 688,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,226. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.68. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.