Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.34% of Sterling Check worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STER. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Check

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sterling Check news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,155,486 shares of company stock valued at $119,138,551. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 294,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,294. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 0.11. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.06 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STER shares. TheStreet raised Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

