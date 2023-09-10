Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $93,120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.