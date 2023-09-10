Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Zscaler stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

