StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Electromed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Electromed Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electromed by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Electromed by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

