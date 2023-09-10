StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

NYSE IPW opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Get iPower alerts:

Institutional Trading of iPower

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.