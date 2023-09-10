StockNews.com Lowers Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Compass Point raised Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 111.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 2,500 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,108.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
