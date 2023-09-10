StockNews.com Upgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.75.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.
Institutional Trading of International Business Machines
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
