StockNews.com Upgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush decreased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.30. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

