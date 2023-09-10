StockNews.com Upgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 53.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $75,712.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $75,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 15,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $303,131.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 32.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

