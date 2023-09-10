Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,318,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 645,704 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.77% of Stryker worth $4,087,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

