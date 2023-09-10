Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $892.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

