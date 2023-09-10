Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $12.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,832.13 or 1.00074212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036125 USD and is up 57.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.