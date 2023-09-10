Sui (SUI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.39 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Sui has a total market cap of $365.86 million and $42.39 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001792 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,777,575 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 791,777,575.076923 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.46298509 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $42,704,634.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

