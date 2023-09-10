SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SunPower Price Performance

SunPower stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.89.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770,195 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,802,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after buying an additional 3,156,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SunPower by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 415,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,513 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

