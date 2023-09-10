Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Boosted by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 1.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after buying an additional 284,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

