Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYNH

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,446 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 587,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.