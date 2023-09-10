T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 251,126 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 3.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after buying an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

