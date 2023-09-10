Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Target were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

