Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 394.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.69. 2,923,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

