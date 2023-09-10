TCI Fund Management Ltd. Has $2.45 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCI Fund Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,528,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,012,228 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 8.4% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Alphabet worth $2,446,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.