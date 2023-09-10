Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $49.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,841,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104,785 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

