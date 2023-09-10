Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.92.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.69.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

