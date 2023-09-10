Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 104,462 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,814,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the quarter. Vir Biotechnology comprises about 0.8% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 4.34% of Vir Biotechnology worth $135,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,426,454.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,919,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,375,253.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $1,426,454.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,919,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,375,253.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,870. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.