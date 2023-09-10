Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,060 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $33,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.49. 15,954,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,148,387. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.