Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 4,015 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,869,000 after purchasing an additional 551,778 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.15.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,159. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.73 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.38.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,777,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

