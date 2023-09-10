Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 5,940 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 102,189 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $662,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 155.4% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $4,896,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,222,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,565.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,565.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD remained flat at $10.74 on Friday. 4,880,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,365. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

