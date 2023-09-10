TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) is Hood River Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises approximately 2.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $68,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $700,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 40.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 86.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in TFI International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 77.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.84.

NYSE TFII opened at $131.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $138.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

