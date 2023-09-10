The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.7% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.27. 5,759,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,079. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.79. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

