The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Blue Whale Capital LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 10.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $64,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 120.4% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 246.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,444,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,556,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,683. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

