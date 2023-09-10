The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,819,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $71.49. 918,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

