The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 11.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 486,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $143,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $328.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.26. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

