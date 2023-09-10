The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Cut to $43.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

